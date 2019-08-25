Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) by $11.84 Million; American Research & Management Trimmed International Business Machine (IBM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 637.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 493,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 570,943 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, up from 77,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 6.10 million shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 19,113 shares to 37,231 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

