Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holding; Lennar (Call) (LEN) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lifted Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 450,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.21 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 131,304 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 104,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 784,600 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.02M, up from 680,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96M shares traded or 46.92% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12,123 shares to 97,433 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 209,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.42M shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

