Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Semgroup (SEMG) by $467,434 as Stock Declined; Clearbridge Investments Stake in Now (DNOW) Cut as Market Value Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 42,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 5.18 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.12 million, down from 5.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 4.35 million shares traded or 126.12% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 492,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.47 million, down from 9.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 971,262 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.69 million for 30.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2.21 million shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $556.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 73,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Group reported 470,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Network Ltd Com stated it has 2 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 817,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct has invested 0.04% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.25M shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,800 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 141 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 0.39% or 199,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 34,650 shares. First Republic Management accumulated 13,932 shares.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $187.44 million activity. Buffalo Investor I – L.P. had sold 5.64 million shares worth $93.72 million.

