Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $1.17 Million as Market Value Declined; As Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose, Page Arthur B Boosted by $333,600 Its Holding

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 7.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 215,902 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, down from 243,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 1.17M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0% or 11,287 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.2% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 16,200 shares. American Century Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 305,956 shares. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership reported 8,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Inc has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 392,484 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners LP owns 20,100 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 17,553 shares. Eqis Incorporated holds 0.12% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 32,666 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 752,993 shares to 799,532 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 127,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.38M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Falling Back Down to Earth Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.