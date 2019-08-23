Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Holding By $1.26 Million; Shorts at Terex (TEX) Raised By 0.02%

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) had an increase of 0.02% in short interest. TEX’s SI was 5.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.02% from 5.49M shares previously. With 1.12 million avg volume, 5 days are for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)’s short sellers to cover TEX’s short positions. The SI to Terex Corporation’s float is 8.16%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 206,947 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 126.68 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J bought 97 shares worth $2,302. BARR KEVIN A bought $237 worth of stock. The insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold 1.10 million shares worth $34.69M. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,064 worth of stock or 545 shares.