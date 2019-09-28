Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Chou Associates Management Lowered Its Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) Holding by $2.48 Million; Valuation Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 64,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152,000, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 40,046 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOS); 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Tennessee Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 141,118 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, up from 119,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 13.65% more from 11.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Ser Group holds 0% or 12 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 57,339 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 286,320 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 2,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 92,358 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) or 62,903 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 19 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 29,500 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbs Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.66 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Blackrock Inc owns 79,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0% or 46,938 shares. Etrade Cap holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 4,307 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Morgan Stanley invested in 199,035 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 15,694 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 7,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bessemer accumulated 0% or 24,646 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Prudential holds 89,499 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co reported 570,232 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 4,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 50,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 47,304 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama.

