Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $835,788; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Increased Stake by $2.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 109.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 18,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 35,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 17,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 605,782 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 10,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 6,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.02. About 804,630 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 4,495 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 371,790 shares or 0.4% of the stock. National Pension Service holds 494,284 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,010 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation holds 0.96% or 9,258 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cullinan Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 26,817 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 16,427 shares. Blue Capital Inc reported 9,904 shares. 18,559 were reported by Covington Invest Incorporated. Plancorp Limited Co has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,570 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,180 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 76,100 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 27,000 shares to 372,290 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 87,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,843 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,951 were reported by Community Trust Investment. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.3% or 15.91M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.23% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pension Service owns 355,341 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company accumulated 92,102 shares. Pictet Asset reported 141,097 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hsbc Plc holds 0.15% or 589,302 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mason Street Ltd Llc reported 38,079 shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 3,940 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 3,190 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.