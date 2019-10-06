Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted By $997,200 Its Range Resources (RRC) Holding; Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake By $895,053

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Range Resources Corp (RRC) stake by 18.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 166,200 shares as Range Resources Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.09M shares with $7.59 million value, up from 920,560 last quarter. Range Resources Corp now has $869.21M valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.57M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 13.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,673 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 92,724 shares with $5.67M value, down from 107,397 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 1.20 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) stake by 11.02 million shares to 14,345 valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) stake by 17,506 shares and now owns 80,059 shares. Andeavor Logistics L.P. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 42,160 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset, a California-based fund reported 4.61 million shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 3.67M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 341,839 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,530 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.03% or 94,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 495,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oarsman Cap stated it has 307,295 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects reported 36,585 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling holds 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 14,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $0.7500 lowest target. $6.35’s average target is 73.50% above currents $3.66 stock price. Range Resources had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of RRC in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. 12,955 shares valued at $56,484 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.19 million for 10.15 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.