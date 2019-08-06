Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Holding by $1.25 Million; Manikay Partners Has Cut Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding by $12.00 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.08 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 6.53 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $89.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 235,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings.

