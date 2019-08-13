Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Eqt Corp. (EQT) Position by $12.46 Million; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Position by $4.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 5.30M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp. (EQT) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 623,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 2.95M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

