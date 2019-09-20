Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Apache (APA) Stake by $610,400; Yacktman Asset Management LP Position in Amerco (UHAL) Decreased by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 174,912 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.21 million, down from 178,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $391.71. About 60,612 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 118,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 96,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge Cox holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 55.49M shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,220 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 1.40 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 687,044 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.03% or 57,056 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 238,854 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 155,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 18,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Colony Grp Lc accumulated 0.06% or 68,971 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 40,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,296 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 33,748 shares to 88,990 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 87,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,843 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $177.77M for 10.78 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.