Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Increased Apache (APA) Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 118,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 96,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 6.16M shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 2,218 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca holds 0.03% or 7,060 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.06% or 15,108 shares. 37,573 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Com. Proshare Advisors holds 0.01% or 63,487 shares in its portfolio. 33,423 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P. 366,110 were reported by Schroder Investment. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 82,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,523 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc reported 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 93 shares. American Century Cos Inc has 415,090 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 40,233 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 was made by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of stock.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares to 242,815 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 764,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 35.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

