Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Sm Energy Co. (SM) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, 13D Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.28M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 53,234 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.93% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New England & Inc holds 0.19% or 4,150 shares. Brigade LP has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ftb owns 254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Inc has invested 2.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Contravisory Mgmt invested in 92,047 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 850 shares. Mariner Lc holds 17,843 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 44,930 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,316 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 611,200 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65,630 shares. Tcw has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) by 1.29 million shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $134.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D, worth $73,150.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.31% or 40,380 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 974,510 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 250,150 shares. Alyeska Gp LP has invested 0.34% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Prudential holds 0% or 59,685 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 200 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 6,162 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 17,878 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.04% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 173,171 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd accumulated 55,679 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Gp owns 10.34 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.