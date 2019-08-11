Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Stock Value Rose; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Rbo & Co Trimmed Its Position by $3.22 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 81,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 108,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Staley Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 7,551 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Marco Invest Limited Co holds 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 5,719 shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 0.36% or 41,202 shares. Moreover, North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 62,092 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 6.41 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Regions accumulated 159,421 shares. Capital Ca has 0.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bryn Mawr Tru Com has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). C M Bidwell Ltd has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 107 shares. Town Country Comml Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.98% or 83,475 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Research Global Invsts has 887,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.46% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 30,930 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Communication invested in 0.01% or 831 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 136,172 were reported by Anchor Bolt Cap L P. Regions reported 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,169 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York has 0.1% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 4 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.86% or 16,854 shares in its portfolio. 19,655 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 29,670 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.