Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Stake by $8.01 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Stock Value Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 235,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375.45M, down from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 2.07M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 15,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 1.24 million shares traded or 101.65% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners: Strong Buy With 10% Yield And Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Traded Enbridge And Macquarie Infrastructure For Buckeye Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. NuStar Energy – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners Takes Additional Steps Toward Bi-Directional Laurel Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 29,765 shares to 287,927 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 352,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 363,549 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Cadence Cap Lc holds 358,461 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 393 shares. Sei holds 1,451 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 6,668 shares. Illinois-based West Family Investments has invested 0.87% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 512,448 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 7,986 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 999 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co owns 10,942 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Gru One Trading LP has 24,859 shares. North Star Investment Management accumulated 1,529 shares.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.35 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,486 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. 5,845 were accumulated by Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp. Federated Pa has 15,313 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 9,361 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Axa holds 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 4,173 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.03% or 3.16 million shares. 10,990 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Aqr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 4,400 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 575,460 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 44,580 shares. Pggm Invs reported 0.19% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 28,509 shares to 32,883 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $145.88M for 11.74 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.98% EPS growth.