Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Williams Companies (WMB) by $13.36 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Its Position by $10.90 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 477,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 37.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 billion, down from 38.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 9.20M shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 145,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.94 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 28.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.22% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salem Inv Counselors invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Starr accumulated 3.33% or 290,833 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 6,121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6.72 million shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny reported 1.45% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 349,292 are owned by Natixis Advisors L P. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 633,999 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 0.35% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 167,414 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 0.35% or 1.71 million shares. Missouri-based Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cna Financial holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,070 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 7,500 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 29,765 shares to 287,927 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 493,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos holds 2.23 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 16,174 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. M&R Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 115,635 shares stake. Campbell And Adviser holds 0.16% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.08% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis stated it has 8,273 shares. Presima reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 9,859 are held by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 238,566 shares. Korea Investment owns 217,063 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 238,060 shares. Adirondack Co accumulated 0% or 50 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Scotia reported 0% stake.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 58,624 shares to 828,963 shares, valued at $72.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 264,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. $67,302 worth of stock was sold by Kaufman Ian on Tuesday, February 5. Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. GEORGE ALAN W had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. 315 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L.