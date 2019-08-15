Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Position by $6.50 Million; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Valuation Rose, Raymond James & Associates Cut Its Holding by $990,930

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 34,274 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 39,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $249.63. About 151,266 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 108,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 16.13 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.84 million, down from 16.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 272,474 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 80,305 shares to 109,102 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Ltd Llc holds 96,600 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 22,778 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 29,350 were reported by Narwhal. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Guggenheim Cap Limited Company accumulated 29,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lucas Capital Mngmt holds 44,646 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Richard C Young Co Limited holds 7,261 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.33% or 25,352 shares in its portfolio. Notis holds 16,175 shares. First Republic Management Inc owns 187,371 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,398 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 490,129 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Com accumulated 350 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 556 shares.

