Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Oneok (OKE) as Market Value Rose; As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Price Rose, Holder Redmile Group Lowered by $3.68 Million Its Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 375,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.50 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 14.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.04 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 732,066 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. $400,000 worth of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) was sold by TAHL CINDY on Monday, January 7.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 61,642 shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $210.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) by 479,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L.P..

