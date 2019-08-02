Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by $799,064 as Stock Declined; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Barbara Oil Company Has Lowered Position by $776,000 as Share Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 97,565 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, up from 92,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.83. About 391,433 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $371.36. About 178,198 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by SHAW JEFF M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12M for 19.34 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares to 6.16M shares, valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ETE) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).