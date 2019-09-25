Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Covanta Holding (CVA) Stake by $5.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increased Its Position by $305,691

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) by 15804.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 316,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 318,092 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 483,825 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 45,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares to 242,815 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) by 17,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,059 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,945 shares to 18,589 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).