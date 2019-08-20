Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $4.97 Million Its Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Position; Shorts at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Raised By 13.55%

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Range Resources Corp. (RRC) stake by 96.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 451,700 shares as Range Resources Corp. (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 920,560 shares with $10.35M value, up from 468,860 last quarter. Range Resources Corp. now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 3.89 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. CPE’s SI was 67.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 59.36 million shares previously. With 6.59M avg volume, 10 days are for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s short sellers to cover CPE’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.475. About 5.72 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. The insider Scucchi Mark bought $56,484. On Thursday, May 2 the insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $21 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $11.54’s average target is 170.26% above currents $4.27 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Range Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Gaslog Partners L.P. (NYSE:GLOP) stake by 146,756 shares to 2.10M valued at $47.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delek Us Holdings Inc. stake by 10,975 shares and now owns 274,379 shares. Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 286,798 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Com has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 13,022 shares. Jennison Associate accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Management Ltd reported 23,138 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,238 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 183 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.01% or 59,550 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 5,489 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1.82 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle holds 1.54M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 954,748 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 202,605 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 43,515 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 152,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). United Cap Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 49,484 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 61,000 shares stake. Key Gp (Cayman) Limited holds 213,835 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 5,620 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). City Hldgs reported 300 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,380 shares. Copper Rock Cap Partners Llc owns 1.17% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 2.11M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 20,000 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.6 P/E ratio.