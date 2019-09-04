Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Stake by $1.25 Million as Share Price Rose; First Mercantile Trust Co Has Boosted Position in Target (TGT) as Stock Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.50% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 3.42 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 245,907 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Inc owns 50,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 926,349 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 4.91 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Lc reported 248 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Mngmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 8,278 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 106,519 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 74,187 are held by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability. Greenleaf Tru owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,848 shares. 4,540 were reported by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Inc. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.17% stake. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia invested in 78,704 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 12,000 shares to 247,818 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.16M shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy L.P..

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total S.A.: What Works For It And What Does Not – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,870 shares to 1,080 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,941 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).