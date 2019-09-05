Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) by $28.15 Million as Shares Rose; Lord Abbett & Company Trimmed Amc Networks Cl A (AMCX) Holding by $792,512 as Stock Price Declined

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (AMCX) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 14,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 248,886 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, down from 263,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 142,505 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.09 million, down from 6.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 84,308 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2; 18/04/2018 – Rose Walker Adds Transactional, Corporate Attorney Holly Clarke; 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 22/03/2018 – WESIZWE SEES FY HEPS 18.88C-23.91C VS 25.15C Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Denham: Rep. Denham addresses wildfire response and mitigation in committee hearing with Stanislaus County’s Eric Holly; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL ASSET MGMT SEES FY HEPS 6.06C-6.14C VS 0.4C Y/Y; 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11M shares to 24.89 million shares, valued at $498.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie And Gilead – 2 Different Strategies To Improve Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Grabs FDA Approval In HCV, Faces Several Risks – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier posts Q1 beat as refining margins slip only slightly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.78 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,242 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,480 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 31,044 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt stated it has 1,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 97,993 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 2,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 15,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 158,904 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 51,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 70,910 shares. Monetary Gp invested in 0.09% or 8,600 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,600 are owned by Grassi Mngmt. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 5,000 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp Note 2.125 6/0 (Prn) by 6.33 million shares to 10.95 million shares, valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 649,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc reported 635,284 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,773 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 12,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 89,188 shares in its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 16,119 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 30,371 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Company invested in 1,272 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.01% or 6,765 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 8,249 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 16,134 shares.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.04 million for 6.99 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gregg Seibert, Vice Chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Networks and AMC Networks, to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMCX or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: AMC Networks (AMCX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.