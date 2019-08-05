Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $1.26 Million; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holder West Family Investments Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 189,301 shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 37,231 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 56,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.70 million shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) by 479,098 shares to 948,957 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

