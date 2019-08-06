Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased By $2.77 Million Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position; Doheny Asset Management Cut By $480,000 Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position

Doheny Asset Management decreased East West Bancorp (EWBC) stake by 52.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management sold 10,000 shares as East West Bancorp (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 9,000 shares with $432,000 value, down from 19,000 last quarter. East West Bancorp now has $6.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 756,359 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 99.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 32 shares with $2,000 value, down from 44,647 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $35.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 12.65M shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Calamos Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 23,905 shares. 435,632 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Southport Mngmt Limited holds 7,500 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 339,366 shares. Johnson Fincl reported 437 shares. 8,259 were reported by Leisure Capital Management. Counselors Inc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Congress Asset Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,282 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 23,583 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.02% stake. Nomura Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) stake by 110,908 shares to 6.36M valued at $285.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) stake by 64,382 shares and now owns 755,375 shares. Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oppenheimer And Commerce reported 0.04% stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.02% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 19,900 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5.68 million shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Management owns 79,105 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 36,238 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 14,999 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 4.68M shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 118,394 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp invested in 98,298 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.02% or 4,306 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 628,863 shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.56 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.