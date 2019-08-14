Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) by $1.55 Million; Twitter (TWTR) Position Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1085.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.34 million, up from 185,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 5.16M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 109,556 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 125,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 1.83M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: A slow week for South Texas drilling – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 951,569 shares. M&R invested in 0.15% or 6,880 shares. Eagle Global Llc stated it has 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 449 were reported by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.9% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nikko Asset Americas has 60,280 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 32,882 are owned by Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 737,828 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 137,951 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 45,868 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 56,531 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 42,261 shares. Moreover, Pictet Bancshares Ltd has 0.38% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,140 shares. Thompson Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 9,798 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 55,200 shares to 701,793 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Twitter Stock Soared Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Starbucks, Twitter and Alphabet – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter: Improving Fundamentals And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter stock options ready for 10% post-earnings move Friday, but that’s less than usual – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 25, 2019.