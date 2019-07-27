Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut Its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Sentiment Is 0.75

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 991,079 shares as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 41.19M shares with $1.20B value, down from 42.18M last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. now has $66.12 billion valuation. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 166 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 221 sold and reduced their holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 118.53 million shares, down from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 15 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 180 Increased: 104 New Position: 62.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) stake by 110,908 shares to 6.36M valued at $285.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) stake by 106,100 shares and now owns 106,215 shares. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. was raised too.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12M for 16.86 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.8% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for 379,500 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 246,158 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 5.55% invested in the company for 216,616 shares. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Llc has invested 5.23% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 210,004 shares.

