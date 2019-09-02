Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut By $2.39 Million Its Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) Stake; Dsam Partners Llp Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 7.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 133,209 shares with $20.76 million value, down from 144,097 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $30.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 113,832 shares as Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX)’s stock rose 2.73%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.83 million shares with $38.38 million value, down from 1.94 million last quarter. Pbf Logistics L.P. now has $1.28 billion valuation. It closed at $20.8 lastly. It is down 3.22% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

Dsam Partners Llp increased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 40,862 shares to 343,552 valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Polarityte Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32M for 87.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Communication Limited has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,583 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 4,300 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 3,523 are owned by Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 31,245 shares. Arrow holds 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 100 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 6,590 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 1.06% or 775,475 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% or 320,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank reported 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fairfield Bush accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.80’s average target is 21.69% above currents $142.82 stock price. Autodesk had 26 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $29.63M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 2,448 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 21,978 shares stake. 51,500 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability. Cohen Steers Inc holds 0.01% or 92,875 shares. 70,625 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny. Wells Fargo Mn holds 120,213 shares. Advisory Rech Inc owns 775,525 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 52,378 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 21,792 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability.

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PBF Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics: Strong EBITDA Growth, Backing A Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) stake by 110,908 shares to 6.36 million valued at $285.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) stake by 55,200 shares and now owns 701,793 shares. Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.