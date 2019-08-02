Tortoise Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Semgroup (SEMG); Needham Investment Management Has Cut Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) as Stock Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 2.62M shares traded or 135.71% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 365,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 5.22M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.93 million, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 1.08 million shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $427,320 was sold by Wheaton William. $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Gemmell James.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 24,740 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 5,574 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 180,545 shares. 63,789 were reported by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc owns 12,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 13,466 were accumulated by M&T National Bank & Trust Corp. Millennium Mgmt Llc accumulated 616,932 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 25,440 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 797,706 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund owns 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,245 shares. Northpointe Cap holds 42,489 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 197,494 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 10,285 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 33,543 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Biglari Capital has 83,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Inc invested in 0.44% or 7.15 million shares. Personal Cap Corp has invested 0.04% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 10,866 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 190,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 571,380 were reported by Advsr Cap Management Lc. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 37,127 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Morgan Stanley invested in 335,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap holds 26,681 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 10,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Lc owns 323,000 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio.

