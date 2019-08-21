Tortoise Capital Advisors Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding; Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del Par $0.01 (F) Position by $24.56 Million as Shares Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Par $0.01 (F) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 2,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 51,816 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.94 million, down from 54,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.87 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SELF-DRIVING CARS BY 2021; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ford & Ford Credit IDRs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD MOTOR CO. ISSUES TWO N.A. SAFETY RECALLS MAR; 21/03/2018 – Ford Departures Latest in Series of Executive Exits Under New CEO; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS NEW PERFORMANCE BATTERY ELECTRIC UTILITY TO BE AVAILABLE IN 2020; 04/04/2018 – Ford also plans to stop building the Fiesta and discontinue the Taurus, the Journal reported; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 701,793 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 646,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.85 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 39,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,558 are held by Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated. Clarkston Capital Partners holds 56,148 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,170 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 5.29M shares. Cipher Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fruth Inv has 26,150 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 6.77 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 4,000 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Portland Advisors Lc has 10,293 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And reported 22,869 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 77,692 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 454 shares to 33,677 shares, valued at $6.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,641 shares to 6,436 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 500,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.82M shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Com reported 547,521 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 21,313 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Interstate Bancorp reported 12,010 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 56 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). California State Teachers Retirement reported 628,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 766,000 were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. Bluemountain Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Southport Mgmt Lc reported 70,000 shares. 5.85 million are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 130,602 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc owns 50 shares. Wellington Gru Llp owns 36.77M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,345 shares.

