Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)

As Conglomerates companies, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while Twelve Seas Investment Company has 2.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.