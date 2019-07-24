Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)

As Conglomerates companies, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|154.85
Table 1 highlights Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|2.03%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while Twelve Seas Investment Company has 2.7% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
