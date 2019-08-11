Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trine Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.