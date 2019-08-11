Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Trine Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
