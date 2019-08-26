Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.