Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
