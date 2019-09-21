Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.54% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.