Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.54% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
