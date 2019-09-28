Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.99M 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 162,500,000.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.