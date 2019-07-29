Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Insurance Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.