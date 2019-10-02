Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|15.99M
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|162,335,025.38%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
