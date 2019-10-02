Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.99M 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 162,335,025.38% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.