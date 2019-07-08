Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.34 N/A 0.07 24.71

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, held 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has 13.07% stronger performance.

Summary

TMSR Holding Company Limited beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.