Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.99M 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 162,500,000.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.02% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.