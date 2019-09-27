Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|15.99M
|0.00
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|162,500,000.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.02% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
