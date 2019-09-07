Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.