Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Contrasting side by side

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while Graf Industrial Corp. has 3.12% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
