Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Contrasting side by side

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while Graf Industrial Corp. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.