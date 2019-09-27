Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|15.99M
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|16.22M
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|162,500,000.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|161,553,784.86%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
