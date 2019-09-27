Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.99M 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 16.22M 0.03 297.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 162,500,000.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 161,553,784.86% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.