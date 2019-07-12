Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 1.14% stronger performance.
Summary
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
