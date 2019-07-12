Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 1.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.