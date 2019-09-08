Torray Upped Its Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Stake; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Market Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lifted Its Holding

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 13,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 127,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54M, up from 114,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.04. About 846,815 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 225 shares. Nordea Ab stated it has 8,089 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,475 shares. Qci Asset Inc holds 780 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Lc holds 0.2% or 2,790 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 125,217 shares. Benedict Advisors has invested 0.96% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Motco reported 0.02% stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 989,434 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 27,661 shares. 10,747 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Lc has 0.12% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 425 shares. Lifeplan Fincl has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1.11 million were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares to 14,162 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,666 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 408 shares to 16,474 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,442 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

