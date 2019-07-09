Torray Upped Altria Group (MO) Position by $384,522; Shares Rose; As Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 81,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,858 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 164,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 820,123 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Torray Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 33,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 6.49M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 946 shares to 37,830 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,094 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth owns 1,135 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,763 shares. First Finance Corporation In accumulated 12,044 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 74 were accumulated by Department Mb Bancshares N A. Moreover, Ancora Lc has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,573 shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Laffer Invs accumulated 11,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 88,851 shares. Whittier accumulated 136,807 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 4.60M shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta has invested 1.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 7.25 million shares. First Manhattan holds 466,590 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 52,629 shares.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $102.09M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8,655 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).