Torray Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Holding by $619,762; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Raised Carnival (CCL) Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 5.46M shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20

Torray Llc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 125,329 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.70M, down from 128,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $212.77. About 2.47M shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares to 57,282 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210 shares, and cut its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 146,227 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co reported 400 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Westover Advsr Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,904 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 89,700 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 3.74% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 38.55 million shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametrica Management owns 4,821 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 61,002 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il holds 13,215 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Inc stated it has 23,972 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares to 715,259 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

