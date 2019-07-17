Torray Stake in Cooper Companies (COO) Has Cut by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose; First American Bank Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Price Declined

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $368.29. About 2.69 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,669 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, down from 84,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $332.2. About 157,795 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,250 are held by Fairview Cap Inv Ltd Liability. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ally Financial has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 150,652 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,043 were accumulated by Provise Gru Limited Com. Caxton Assocs L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv invested in 2.46% or 14,641 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 487,163 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt reported 12,799 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 762 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 43,740 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48,514 shares to 192,554 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,846 shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.87 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.28 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Lc accumulated 646,561 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP holds 0.27% or 67,480 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Congress Asset Communication Ma invested in 1.33% or 342,456 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 13,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 6,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc holds 37,276 shares. Regions has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Blackrock has invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 583 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Lord Abbett Lc has 119,106 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 754 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund.