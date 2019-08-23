Torray Stake in Cerner (CERN) Cut by $3.99 Million; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Valuation Declined, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 69,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 181,214 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 251,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 2.64 million shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 1.74M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.39 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.