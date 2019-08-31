Torray Raised Its Genl Dynamics (GD) Stake; Keystone Automotive Industries (KEYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Torray Llc increased Genl Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 36.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Torray Llc acquired 17,457 shares as Genl Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Torray Llc holds 65,899 shares with $11.16 million value, up from 48,442 last quarter. Genl Dynamics Corp now has $54.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.03 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Keystone Automotive Industries Inc (KEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 246 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 173 decreased and sold stock positions in Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 155.70 million shares, down from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Keystone Automotive Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 156 Increased: 146 New Position: 100.

Torray Llc decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 137,695 shares to 389,326 valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF) stake by 15,464 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Alphabet Class A was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 1.86% above currents $191.27 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight”. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group owns 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 91,201 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.31% or 10,000 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 0.03% or 1,190 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 3,640 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1,450 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rockland Trust accumulated 1,542 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 15 shares. Dana Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highlander Cap Lc stated it has 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Perkins Coie Trust Co invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 22,913 shares. Schulhoff And holds 0.21% or 2,370 shares. Cim Mangement reported 4,748 shares stake.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 9.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. for 195,913 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 249,821 shares or 6.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 6.21% invested in the company for 121,166 shares. The California-based Lateef Investment Management L.P. has invested 4.84% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 521,276 shares.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.05 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 59.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.26M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE