Torray Position in Fiserv (FISV) Lowered by $614,432; Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $974,061 as Market Value Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 6,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 239,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.82M, down from 246,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.91. About 2.88M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 9,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 4,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 14,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 1.11M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Ser has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 967 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 51,525 were reported by Pggm. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 1,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House accumulated 0.03% or 8,024 shares. Carlson Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 640,399 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 9,800 shares. Creative Planning invested in 73,244 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 175,001 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 7,681 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 64,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56 million for 28.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35 million for 37.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 5,329 shares to 36,335 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.